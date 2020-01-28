Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY... LIGHT SNOW, SLEET AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP OVERNIGHT AND CONTINUE WEDNESDAY. THE AREA OF CONCERN IS GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF A GREENVILLE, MISSOURI TO MARION KENTUCKY LINE. AREAS FROM POPLAR BLUFF TO PADUCAH SHOULD SEE MAINLY RAIN. HOWEVER A BRIEF WINTRY MIX CANNOT BE RULED OUT. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS FROM ONE HALF TO ONE INCH CANNOT BE RULED OUT FROM ALONG THE ROUTE 13 CORRIDOR, WEST INTO SOUTHEAST MISSOURI INCLUDING THE JACKSON AND MARBLE HILL AREAS. JUST SOUTH OF THERE INTO THE SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST, WEST TO CAPE GIRARDEAU AND GREENVILLE MISSOURI, MINOR ICING IS POSSIBLE ON ELEVATED SURFACES. SOME SLICK SPOTS CANNOT BE RULED OUT ON AREA ROADS OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, PRIMARILY ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND SECONDARY ROADS. CONTINUE TO MONITOR FOR ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS AND FORECAST UPDATES.