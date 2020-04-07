Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH ...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG PORTIONS OF THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY AT ALL FORECAST POINTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THURSDAY MORNING. &&