HARTFORD, CT (WVIT) — Over a dozen people were injured in a fire that broke out in an Hartford apartment complex Saturday night.
The fire began around 10 p.m.
Officials said responding firefighters rescued several people from the burning building.
Hartford resident, Gail Bennett, said “I could see a couple of the building these huge flames and I knew it was 77.” She went on to say, “I talked to a neighbor over here who came out right away and they said first, they heard people screaming, then they heard a pop like fireworks and then the huge flames. I saw them carrying out several people on a stretchers.”
At least thirteen people were taken to the hospital. At least three of them were reported to be in critical condition.
Officials said the other victims taken to the hospital were mostly being treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building has been deemed uninhabitable.
The Red Cross is helping the families that were displaced by the fire.