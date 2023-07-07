APP OF THE DAY — If you've got a road-trip vacation planned for this summer you know it's important not just to plan what you're going to do when you get there but what to do on the way.
You like to make sure you have your podcasts, audio books, and music playlists set. Now there’s an app that offers an alternative.
The man behind this app is the actor Kevin Costner and the idea is to give people on a road trip, or maybe a family vacation, the opportunity to have a tour guide in the car telling them what's
around them.
Autio is all about the journey. As you drive along, the app pops up bite-sized stories of the area and attractions near you.
You can still listen to your music, podcasts, and etc, but anytime you get close to an interesting story, Autio sends a notification that a story about that area is available.
Costner and developers enlisted voice actors and celebrities to narrate.
On a drive through Wyoming without Autio you might miss something interesting along the way.
Sometimes it will tell you about history, sometimes it will point out an interesting landmark such as the Skunk Ape legend of southwest Florida.
Each story is about 2 minutes long, with more than 100 stories per state. The app also allows you to take a look down the road to find other interesting stories to save for later. It is essential a tour guide for the open road.
The Autio app is available only for iPhones. 5 stories are free, and It's $30 for a month, or $36 for a full year of road trip stories.