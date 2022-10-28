Halloween can be seriously scary for parents who want to make sure their kids stay safe while trick-or-treating, but the App of the Day might be able to help.
Parents wanting more information about the people living in the neighborhoods where their kids are trick-or-treating can use a smartphone app to map where convicted sex offenders live.
The Department of Justice app "NSOPW," which stands for the National Sex Offender Public Website, is available using any computer browser.
The app populates with information directly from the NSPOW website and includes tools to help make searching easier. It's available for Androids and iPhones.
The app uses your phone's GPS location to map convicted and registered offenders in up to a 3-mile radius. The results you see are from state databases, county sheriff's departments and governing bodies on tribal lands.
Each registered offender is pinned on the map of their last reported residence and users can get more information by tapping on a link.
Most states include the offender's mug shot, description, where they work, the make, model, and color of the car they drive along with their driver's license number. Many states also include some details of the crime or crimes for which they are convicted.
Users may also search for an address outside of their GPS location.
In a search for one address, the app returned over a dozen registered offenders along with their personal information and convictions dating back decades.
The app is free for both iPhones and Android devices in the app stores. You can also access the database at the NSOPW website.