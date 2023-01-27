Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&