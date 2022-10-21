PADUCAH — Despite efforts by cellular companies, phone makers, and the FCC, robocalls are still a daily annoyance.
According to the latest Robo Call Index, Americans received more than 12 Robocalls during the month of September, on average. Not all robocalls are bad, though. In fact, about half of them are important. Those are the automated phone calls from doctor's offices, pharmacies, and schools with important information you want to hear. The other half of robocalls are the ones we want to be blocked.
You can find smartphone apps that intercept and block calls from "bad numbers." One of those apps is YouMail.
YouMail is a free app and service that blocks robocalls from ringing the phone by checking the number to see if it's included in a library of over a million "bad numbers" known to be from scammers and telemarketers.
Normally, unanswered calls stay on your cellular provider's servers. With YouMail installed and authorized, the calls are re-routed to YouMail servers and the bad number callers hear a recorded message that sounds as if it's coming from the phone company. The recording consists of three tones followed by "I'm sorry, this number is not in service."
Robo-call software that hears that tone and message might not share that number with other companies making the robocalls. If the number calling is not in the bad number library, the caller will hear your primary voicemail greeting.
You can also record a second voicemail greeting that will be played for callers in your contacts list. The voicemail they leave can be reviewed later, and it's transcribed, emailed, or texted to you.