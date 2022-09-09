This year's high school seniors are already planning their first semesters at college- and parents are already planning on how to pay for them.
Consumer Technology Reporter Jamey Tucker says this is the best time of the year to apply for college scholarships. There are millions of dollars in scholarships available, you just have to know where to find them.
Tucker says the app 'Scholly' can help.
The app was developed by a former student who reportedly received over $1 million in scholarships. Most of them, Tucker says, were scholarships other students didn't know about. The student took what he learned from the experience and used it to build Scholly.
Scholly works by asking for information about the student using it. Information like grades, extra-curriculars, religion, finances and even the marital status of the student's parents are all criteria Scholly uses to match students up with the right scholarships for them.
There are scholarships only for students whose parents have divorced, and even one for student's whose parents work at Home Depot.
Once you find one that piques your interest, click on it. Scholly will take you to official page of the foundation or business offering the scholarship so you can apply.
The app sends notifications when new scholarships become available. You can download Scholly for free, but a subscription is required to see all the information about an individual scholarship and where to apply for it.