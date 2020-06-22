WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Ullin, Illinois, man died at Lake of Egypt over the weekend in an apparent drowning, the Williamson County Coroner's Office says.
In a news release, Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke said 76-year-old Bobby McIntosh of Ullin was pronounced dead Saturday at Lake of Egypt.
The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m., Saturday, at 11360 Adam Acres, Lake of Egypt, Burke said.
"Mr. McIntosh was apparently working on his dock, when his boat floated away and he swam out to retrieve it. Lake of Egypt Fire & Rescue recovered Mr. McIntosh from the lake," Burke said in the news release.
The Williamson County Coroner’s Office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the death.