PADUCAH— An apparent sinkhole opened up in Spirit Halloween's parking lot on Saturday in Paducah.
A truck and a van were stuck in the hole in the parking lot. Drivers were able to get their cars out, police say they called a tow truck to help.
Police have roped off the area for safety.
Jeff Seaton tells us he was walking to his truck with his family when the hole opened up in front of him.
"As soon as I got to the left portion of the tailgate, the pavement, it all collapsed all at once.' Seaton said. "The car beside me to the left instantly dropped I don't know, two and a half, three feet. The front of my truck ended up in the sinkhole."
Paducah Police say the have to get the area assessed before officially calling it a sinkhole.