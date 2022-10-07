PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court order that allowed the enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide nearly all abortions.
The decision means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, unless the state Supreme Court steps in.
Friday's ruling says Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson's decision to lift an injunction in place since 1973 failed to consider arguments raised by Planned Parenthood.
The women's health care provider argued that a host of abortion restrictions passed by the Legislature since the Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence over the pre-statehood ban.
The U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe in June, and abortion is now illegal in more than a dozen states