Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 Wednesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new series along with several other products as part of the company's fall roll out.
The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch design and features a new dual-camera system, crash detection, safety service with emergency SOS via satellite — a smartphone industry-first according to Apple — and a long-lasting battery life.
Additionally, Apple said a digital e-sim will replace physical sim cards in all US iPhone 14 models.
The series will be available in Plus, Pro and Pro Max, with pricing starting at $799.
Apple also announced new generations of Apple Watches and Airpods: the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra and Airpods Pro, which will be supported by a new Apple H2 chip — an upgrade from the earlier model's H1.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 begin Friday, Sept. 9 and will go on sale Sept. 16.