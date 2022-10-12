DOVER, TN — Making apple cider, crafting a corn husk doll, making apple butter, carving apples, and even fortune telling — find all of this and more at this year's Apple Festival at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm.
The festival runs October 15 -16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is suitable for all ages.
According to a Tuesday release from the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, each day will feature the following events:
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Making Apple Butter
- 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. - Apple Carving
- Make apple cider
- Johnny Appleseed, the man who planted his way into myth and legend
- Fortune telling
- Make your own corn-husk doll
- Amish bake sale
According to the release, the entry fee is $9 for ages 18 and up, $7 for ages 5-17, and free for kids four and under. Click here to visit the farm's website and learn more.