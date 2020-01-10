PADUCAH — The management of an emergency veterinary clinic in Paducah is searching for a veterinarian to staff the facility so it can reopen.
West Kentucky Emergency Veterinary Services, located at 2404 New Holt Road, had provided emergency care for pets from 5 p.m. on Fridays to 7 a.m. on Saturdays, and from noon on Saturdays to Monday at 7 a.m. The location also saw patients on all holidays.
The clinic was staffed by a primary veterinarian. In addition, veterinarians from various local clinics helped cover the remaining weekend shifts.
But the primary veterinarian left in April for another job, explained Shannon Edwards, general manager of Greater Vision Veterinary Care, which operates the Paducah emergency clinic. As a result, it became more difficult to consistently cover all the clinic's weekend hours.
"Really, the last year, it's been the same few doctors taking calls for everybody else, and shifts stopped getting covered. So there wouldn't be a doctor assigned from, let's say, 2 to 8 on Sunday afternoon," said Dr. Karla Cunningham, a veterinarian at River's Edge Veterinary Hospital in Metropolis who has covered weekend shifts at the Paducah clinic.
"It was just a volunteer group. And those volunteers got fewer and fewer, and it got down to the point where there were shifts not covered in the middle of the weekend," Cunningham continued. "We'd have to change phone numbers, because there was not a doctor at the emergency clinic. So, if you called here, I would end up taking calls for the afternoon...Having all of us basically work a shift every weekend, it's like, you don't get a weekend off."
Because of the difficulty in getting consistent coverage on all the weekend shifts, Edwards said Greater Vision Veterinary Care made the decision Thursday morning to close West Kentucky Emergency Veterinary Services until further notice.
Edwards said the goal is to reopen the clinic once a primary veterinarian can be found to staff the location. Edwards said the clinic can support up to two veterinarians, but will reopen with just one. Greater Vision Veterinary Care is currently accepting applications for the position.
Anyone interested in working as a veterinarian at West Kentucky Emergency Veterinary Services should email Edwards at s.edwards@greatervisionvetcare.com. She said they will consider applicants interested in full-time or part-time work, as well as applicants who are retired veterinarians.
While West Kentucky Emergency Veterinary Services remains closed, Cunningham said her clinic and others are making arrangements to ensure their patients can have emergency care on the weekends.
Cunningham advises pet owners to call their own veterinarians to learn what needs to be done should there be an emergency.
"If you do not have a regular veterinarian, it is very important that you get one. It's just as important as making sure your pet has food and water," said Cunningham. "Because accidents happen, injuries happen, illnesses happen, and you need to be ready."
Cunningham said it's important to find a veterinarian early, so you can establish a relationship.
"If you just moved to this community, that needs to be as important as finding your kid a dentist. If you have a pet, you need to find your pet a veterinarian," said Cunningham. "If you don't have one, call, make an appointment. Maybe your pet's not sick. I hope it's not. Call and just be seen for a wellness visit. Let us check him out, make sure everything looks OK, establish that relationship."
By establishing a relationship with your vet, both you and your vet can feel safe when there needs to be an emergency appointment.
"We cannot, for our own personal safety, see strangers in the middle of the night," said Cunningham.
If you have a pet emergency, Edwards also advises calling your own veterinarian first. If you are unable to see your regular veterinarian, you can bring your pet to Pet Wellness Center and Urgent Care Center at 4600 Cobblestone Place in Marion, Illinois. Their number is 618-993-2273. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Pet Wellness Center always has a doctor on call for after-hour emergencies.
Pet Wellness Center, like West Kentucky Emergency Veterinary Services in Paducah, is operated by Greater Vision Veterinary Care.