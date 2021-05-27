PADUCAH — The application deadline for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Paducah program is approaching. The leadership development program is open to people who live, work or volunteer in the Paducah area.
The chamber says participants will gain a deeper understanding of how the community runs, visit local sites and facilities, meet local and state leaders, develop and expand their contacts, build friendships and working relationships with class members, volunteer and give back to the community through a group project and improve their skills through professional development opportunities.
Applications to be a part of Leadership Paducah Class 35 must be received at the Commerce Center by 5 p.m. on June 4.
The following scholarships are available:
Small Business: This scholarship provided by the chamber of commerce covers half the program's tuition. It's available for a small business owner or designated employee of a small business. To apply, the small business must have 15 employees or fewer and have been a chamber member for the previous two years.
Non-Profit Organization Representative: This scholarship is provided by the Rotary Club of Paducah. It covers half the program's tuition, and it's available for a representative of a nonprofit organization that is a chamber member.
Self-Employed General Scholarship: This scholarship covering half the program's tuition is provided by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association. It's is available for an individual who is self-employed.
African American Scholarship: The scholarship, which covers 100% of the program's tuition, is provided by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment. It's is available for an African American individual.
Minority American Scholarship: This scholarship is made possible through West Kentucky Community and Technical College's WKCTC Guarantee. A scholarship covering up to 100% of tuition is available for an indiviudal belonging to a racial minority.
For more information about Leadership Paducah Class 35 and how to apply, visit paducahchamber.org.