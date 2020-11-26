PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for float entries for the 2020 Christmas in the Trees event at Noble Park.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of events this year, and this parade is no different. This year's event will be a drive-thru parade! The floats will be stationary and those wanting to see them will drive by to enjoy.
This Parks & Recreation Department says the event is limited to 42 floats so the floats can be socially distanced. The deadline to submit a float entry application is Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
You can see the application and the guidelines by clicking here and downloading the PDF.
You are invited to drive through Noble Park on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. to see the Christmas floats on display.
The Parks & Recreation Department says to enter the park from the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, drive along the road to see the floats, then exit at Cairo Road. The floats will be lined up along Noble Park Trace Road.
The Parks & Recreation Department also says the Christmas in the Trees event will feature MelRhea Balloons! The balloon creations will be placed from the entrance to the exit along with the parade floats.
Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance to wave at your family before you leave the park.
Here are some things to note before you submit your application. The parks & recreation department says each float must have music, lights, and a Christmas tree. You will also need to bring a generator because there is no electricity on site.
The judging for the parade entries will be on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Judging will be separated into four categories: themed, religious, school, and musical.
For more information about Parks Department-related activities, call 270-444-8508 or visit their website at www.paducahky.gov.