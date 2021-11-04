Applications for the Family Service Society's "Santa for a Senior" Christmas assistance campaign are due by Friday, Nov. 12.
The "Santa for a Senior" campaign provides Christmas food, personal care items, cleaning supplies and small gift for Seniors or Disabled Adult households in the McCracken County area.
Eligible candidates must be 55+ years old or a disabled adult, a McCracken County resident and income eligible.
Call the Family Service Society at 270-443-4838. Calls must be made during business hours, which are Monday through Friday 9-12 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.