MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Community Career Endowment is now accepting applications for its educational assistance scholarship.
Applicants must be a United States citizen, of African American decent, living in Paducah/McCracken County and be working on their first undergraduate degree.
Those interested in applying can learn more by emailing mc3cendowment@aol.com.
Applications must be submitted to the MCCCE office by March 16, 2020, or postmarked by March 13, 2020.
For more information, call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101.