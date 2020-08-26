MARYVILLE, IL — Congressman John Shimkus (R, IL-15) is now accepting applications from young men and women interested in attending one of the United States military academies. High School seniors, as well as qualifying college students can now apply for 2021 admission.
"As a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, providing information and assistance with nominations to the military academies has been a highlight of my time in Congress,” said Shimkus. “Students with a desire to serve their country should strongly consider the opportunities and challenges of attending one of the four academies."
Shimkus says you must be an American citizen, at least 17 years old but not older than 23 years old on July 1, 2021, not married, under no legal obligation to support a child, and a legal resident of the 15th District of Illinois to be eligible for a nomination.
The 15th District of Illinois covers parts of Bond, Champaign, Ford and Madison counties, and all of Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Moultrie, Pope, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Wayne and White counties.
Applications will be accepted for the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
Shimkus says acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, which includes four years at the academy and give years of active duty service.
You can complete the application by clicking here.
Applications should be completed and given to the congressman's Maryvilly district office by October 30, 2020. You can get more information by calling 618-288-7190.
While Congressman Shimkus nominates candidates to the academies; academy officials make the final selection regarding admission. A separate application must be made to each academy a nominee is interested in.
"I encourage young men and women with any level of interest to contact my office as soon as possible,” Shimkus added. “There are no fees to apply to the academies and no commitment is necessary at this point in the process."