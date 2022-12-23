Applications are open for summer 2023 college internships with Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) for paid work experience at U.S. Department of Energy environmental cleanup sites in Ohio and Kentucky.
Interested college juniors and seniors must apply by Feb. 3, 2023. The 10-week summer program will begin in June 2023.
Pay starts at $25/hour and interns can put professional experience on their resume and get college credit at some universities, according to ETAS' website. Other benefits include professional references, networking in your field and preference given on future job applications with ETAS and Pro2Serve.
Applications must include an essay, a resume, letters of reference and a copy of your transcript. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required. Applicants must also undergo a background check and drug screening.
Internship positions are available in a variety of fields, challenging students to apply traditional academic learning to hands-on work experience in preparation for a future career.
Interns can be part of the program at DOE’s Portsmouth, Ohio and Lexington and Paducah, Kentucky sites. Several positions are available in Paducah, including an engineering/field services specialist; a environment, safety and health/field services specialist; a network engineer; a project controls specialist; and a quality assurance specialist.
The work supports the environmental cleanup of the nation’s two remaining Cold-War-era uranium-enrichment plants.
The application can be found here. For more information, visit etas-p2s.com/internships.
If you have questions, email internships@etas.p2s.com or call 859-219-4035.