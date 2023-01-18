PADUCAH — Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC is now accepting applications for its 2023 College Summer Internship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah Site.
According to a release from FRNP, the internship offers college students practical, hands-on experience in a variety of studies related to deactivation and remediation.
Paid internship opportunities are open to students studying engineering, science, mathematics, and business — including accounting, finance, human resources, and public relations.
In a statement included in the release, FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield said "The mentoring and networking opportunities students receive can be instrumental in helping students secure employment after graduation."
Students accepted into the program are paired with mentors who guide them, providing professional oversight and direction in how to work safely and productively at the site.
According to the release, applicants must meet the following criteria in order to qualify for the internship:
- Be at least 18 years old by May 22, 2023
- Be Sophomores in good standing with an accredited college or university, pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree
- Have at least a 2.5 grade point average, with some positions requiring at least a 3.0 GPA
- Pass a background and drug screening check
- Be U.S. citizens
- Some positions require applicants to have a valid driver's license
FRNP says students interested in applying should send a resume and cover letter — including a description of their career goals and they type of position for which they are applying — to frnpjobs@pad.pppo.gov.
The subject-line of the email must contain the word "internship."
Applications are being accepted through January 22.