PADUCAH — Are you looking to buy property in Paducah? The city says a local program is accepting applications from "income-qualified, mortgage-ready families" to buy newly-built or fully-renovated homes in two neighborhoods at affordable prices.
In a news release, the city says it's working with the Paducah Alliance of Neighbors to identify properties in the Southside and Frenchtown neighborhoods. The city says supplemental funding from multiple sources is being finalized to make the homes affordable for low-income to moderate-income families through the Heart of Paducah Homebuyer program. The city says they aim to work with five families a year.
The city says applicants need to meet the following qualifications:
- Applicants cannot have owned a home in the past three years. The city says exceptions will be made for people who have owned substandard mobile homes and for divorced people who don't retain ownership rights of their marital home.
- They can have no more than $50,000 in cash or similar assets.
- They must have a credit score above the 660 range.
- They must have a minimum household income in the $28,500 range without excessive debt to afford a mortgage of $80,000. Depending on the size of the home, mortgages will be in the $80,000 to $120,000 range. The city says a slightly smaller income and mortgage may be possible with a completely renovated home.
- They must have a household income at or below 80% of the Department of Housing and Urban Development area median income for McCracken County.
Download the brochure below for more details about the Heart of Paducah Homebuyer program.