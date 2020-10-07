PADUCAH — It's October, and it's still unclear if and when the city of Paducah's proposed tax increment financing district will be approved by the state of Kentucky.
"We're still waiting for the state to work with their consultant, and to hear back the final results from their consultant study," says City Manager Jim Arndt.
The district would be created in the downtown riverfront area. The tax increment financing district would allow the city to divert future property tax revenue increase within that district toward an economic development project. The city has a deal with developer Weyland Ventures of Louisville to create a boutique hotel complex in the area in question, which would also include residential and commercial spaces.
The Kentucky Cabinet For Economic Development got the city's proposal for this TIF district this summer. A number of major developments would benefit from the district, but a first recommendation by a consultant working for the state called for a very small amount of funding — far less than what the city needs to proceed. In fact, the consultant recommended that the state only allow the city to keep $2.7 million over 20 years. The city had hoped to receive more than $94 million over 20 years.
Arndt says the cabinet could give final approval in either January or February of next year. Even if the city gets final approval, it's unclear if the state will allow the district to retain as much tax revenue as the city wants.
"We're gonna' have to have some tough critical, conversations," says Arndt.
If the state doesn't allow the city to keep more tax revenue than the consultant recommended, Arndt says it might not be worth having the TIF district.
Another concern the city has is: if the approval process for the TIF takes too long, then the multimillion-dollar agreement with Weyland Ventures to develop the downtown hotel could be a no-go.
"If things take too long and that causes the developer to have some trepidations, you know, then that could jeopardize that project," says Arndt.
Andt says Weyland Ventures has not expressed any concern to the city about the delay in the TIF approval. Local 6 called and left a message for Barry Alberts with Weyland Ventures for comment on this, but he has not returned our call.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is set to meet in December. The cabinet is expected to discuss Paducah's proposed TIF district.