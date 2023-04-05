PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will feature a speaker from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education at their April Power in Partnership breakfast at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
The breakfast is being held at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. The cost to attend is $25 and pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. on April 10, the chamber explained in a Wednesday release.
The program will include a graduation ceremony for the Youth LEAD Class #12, with some students leading the breakfast program.
Additionally, this month's breakfast will feature speaker Dr. Rick Smith, lead of the newly-formed External Affairs and Economic Partnerships unit for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Before joining CPE, the chamber says Smith held "critical leadership and development positions" at the Kentucky College of Art + Design, Kentucky State University and Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
Over the past 30 years, Smith has held leadership roles in healthcare administration, public relations, business development and nonprofit leadership, the release explains.
Most recently, he was the President and CEO of the Ross, Ohio United Way.
To register for April's PIP breakfast, call (270) 443-1746 or click here. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register.