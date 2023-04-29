PADUCAH - American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek has come to an end, and the event brought in vendors and quilters from all over the country and the world.
Some participants, like Sharman Ray, were attending QuiltWeek for the first time.
"I don't know that we would do anything different," said Ray. "I guess looking at more classes, we didn't realize how good and information the classes would be so maybe getting more classes in but it's definitely a week project."
Diane Murtha is also a first-time participant and a quilting teacher, too.
Murtha says it's "a bucket list item to actually be reaching here for the first time so it's just been awesome. I've been on adrenaline all week and it's just been wonderful."
Other participants, like Ed Fennell, has been a vendor at quilt shows for about the past twenty-five years.
He says the show in Paducah makes a mark in the quilting community.
"This week was great," said Fennell. "This event is a very neat show. It's also enterprising as far as that but this show stands out among all of the others."
Ray says AQS QuiltWeek has been a great event and she plans on coming back.
"I have met so many nice people, so many nice vendors and the product, things that I like, things that I didn't really like that I'm trying not to love," said Ray. "We've had an awesome week, an awesome week."
This year, quilts came from 45 states and 14 countries.