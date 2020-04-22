PADUCAH — Usually, during this time in April, trees are blooming, temperatures are rising, and thousands of quilters flock to Paducah for AQS QuiltWeek. But COVID-19 has changed things.
We took Sky 6 to downtown Paducah to talk to folks and see what the convention center area looks like without a quilt show.
"Where we are right now there would be buses coming through dropping off quilters here at this corner. Our parking lot would be full. This whole parking lot would be full, there would be people walking everywhere," said Convention Center Director Michelle Campbell. "It's eerily quiet."
National Quilt Museum Director Frank Bennett said this would have been the museum's busiest week of the year.
"And just like any other business, you get a month of no revenue, it's one-twelfth of the year. That is significant," Bennett said.
Campbell said the convention center and the museum are not the only ones feeling the impact of a spring without a QuiltWeek.
"The hospitality industry as a whole. This is going to hurt tremendously. Usually there's 30,000 people here ready for the quilt show and there's nobody here," Campbell said.
"If you had told me I would ever be standing here by myself and no one would be in the whole building during business hours, I've been here for nine years, and that's never happened until this," Bennett said.
Campbell said, "Hopefully the September show can make up for some of that loss, but it's going to be hard."
In addition to the convention center and the quilt museum, restaurants, shops and hotels for most of our area won't be seeing the extra cash flow AQS QuiltWeek brings.
Paducah's AQS QuiltWeek will be held Sept. 2-5.