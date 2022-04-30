PADUCAH- AQS QuiltWeek has wrapped up and vendors are walking away happy after four days of business. The 2019 show was cancelled because of COVID-19. Vendors like Zebra Patterns have anxiously been waiting the return of QuiltWeek and business.
Less of a crowd and last minute deals, quilters were able to take advantage of QuiltWeek's final day. Vendors like Zebra Patterns are walking away with less product and fuller pockets.
"I think the crowds have been down a little bit, but people are ready to buy," Zebra Patterns Owner Debra Gabel said.
This isn't Gabel's first rodeo with QuiltWeek, but it was her first time with a triple space. She says they've had a steady flow of customers the entire week.
"It's been phenomenal. People are really hungry. I think they've been locked in for so long they need new projects," Gabel said. "They're out here just buying everything they can get their hands on."
They'll start packing their stuff once the doors finally close on the dome pavilion and get ready for their next Quilting event. For now, Gabel's efforts are focused on packing her designs, more than 400 of them.
"We'll be the last one here folding all our quilts and taking all of these patterns home," Gabel said.
Gabel is heading to the Grand Rapids, Michigan AQS QuiltWeek in a few weeks.