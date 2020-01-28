PADUCAH- Lose Design showed their designs for the city's Aquatic Center to leaders at the Paducah City Commission meeting.
Chris Champ and Sean Guth with Lose Design spent 30 minutes at the meeting explaining how the facility will be laid out.
Here are the floor plans for the facility:
Commissioner Richard Abraham wants the city to pump the brakes on the Aquatic Center. He is concerned about how the city is going to keep the center up and running.
"I'm just concerned with the way the numbers lay out, they're tricky," Abraham said.
Champ explained at the meeting it will take time for the Aquatic Center to generate positive revenue without having any community partners.
"When we did our pro forma, the financial pro forma, it projected with a financial manager that by year five, you would hit complete revenue neutral and turn a profit," Champ said.
Lose Design looked at Paducah's demographics to determine the Noble Park site for accessibility.
"Higher end demographics, who live a little further west, have the means to drive to this facility very easily. A lot of people within lower strata live within walking distance," Champ said.
Commissioner Gerald Watkins thinks the center, partnered with some improved outdoor athletic fields, would grow the economy in the area.
"We don't have the facilities that people are looking for that would want to locate," Watkins said. "So I think this will go a long way with in making Paducah more competitive and having the ability to land employers. And create some jobs for our people around here."
Lose Design will now move into the construction phase for the facility. Champ says the goal is to break ground on the Aquatic Center by fall 2020, and projects construction to take between 14 and 16 months. That would put the opening of the Aquatic Center at late 2021 or early 2022. To read our continuing coverage on the Paducah Aquatic Center, click here.