PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will need to have another vote to extend the pause of design work on the proposed $20 million aquatic center project until January of 2021.
Commissioners thought they had voted to approve a municipal order suspending a $1.1 million contract with Lose Design on Tuesday. The city had originally stopped work on the project on May 1 for 88 days because of economic uncertainties brought on by the pandemic. That pause ends July 27.
City Commissioner Brenda McElroy, however, introduced an amendment to the order, continuing the suspension until January 2021. It allows City Manager Jim Arndt to continue “due diligence” on the project. That could include conceptual work with potential tenants and a new pro forma projecting the cost of the center in light of the potential of diminished revenue to operate it. Due diligence could result in additional cost to the city.
Following discussion, Mayor Brandi Harless called for the vote. Asked if the vote was to be on the amendment or the municipal order, Harless characterized it as a vote on the order and the amendment. The commission should have voted first on the amendment proposed then on the order as amended.
Commissioner Richard Abraham says he notified Paducah City Clerk Lindsay Parish about the commission not following proper procedure for the vote. The city clerk and City Manager Jim Arndt reviewed video of the commission meeting, and determined another vote will need to be held at the next meeting on July 28. Abraham, who is the lone commissioner opposing the project, said the procedural mistake meant he had to vote against suspending the project, because he opposed the amendment. The mayor and other commissioners all voted in favor of allowing the due diligence work.
The current pause placed on the aquatic center work ends July 27. The new vote won’t take place until the next meeting on July 28. Arndt says there is an honor agreement in the contract between Lose Design and the city. Arndt says has verbally updated Lose Design on the situation regarding the aquatic center.
The aquatic and recreation facility was central in the recent primary election for mayor. Harless received less than 25% of the vote. Abraham was second in primary voting with almost 29% of the vote. Political newcomer and businessman George Bray took almost 47% of the vote. Bray and Abraham will face off in November.
The next mayor and commission will ultimately decide whether the center is built.