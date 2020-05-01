PADUCAH - Hopes of construction on the multi-million dollar aquatic center starting this fall are gone. The City of Paducah decided to suspend their contract with design company Lose. The city hired Lose to design and manage the construction of the center.
"Basically they're 50% through with the construction documents, they'll put their pencils down," says city manager Jim Arndt.
The city decided to suspend to contract because of budget concerns due to COVID-19. Ultimately, the decision to suspend the contract was Arndt's, but he did seek input from the city commission.
Arndt gave the commission six options to chose from. The options included:
- moving forward with no changes to the project
- continue as planned but change the way the city financed it
- suspend the project for 88 days starting in May
- finish the design of the facility and then suspend the project
- finish the design and then change the way the city financed the project
- terminate the agreement and cancel the project.
Ultimately, they decided to suspend the contract for 88 days starting May 1. Arndt says after the 88 day, they will reassess the financial proformas for the center. He says they won't waste that time, though.
"It really kind of gives us 90 days to work hard internally with the community to begin to raise moneys if you will to help us with the operational shortfalls," says Arndt.
Raising money could be difficult though with the recent economic downturn due to COVID-19.
"It will be difficult under this environment right now to raise the money's necessary," says city commissioner Gerald Watkins.
Watkins is in support of pausing the project for 88 days. He still thinks the project is a go after the pause.
"I think as we move toward the end of the 90-day period that it will give us a chance to reassess the project and decide how to proceed forward," says Watkins.
Every commissioner except Richard Abraham supports Arndt's decision to pause the project for 90 days. Abraham wants the project to be cancelled completely.
Delaying the design phase now will ultimately delay the rest of the project. Arndt says construction is now likely to begin in early 2021.