PADUCAH — To celebrate its 31st consecutive year being named a "Tree City USA," participants at the Paducah Arbor Day Celebration enjoyed a tree identification walk and a tree hugging contest.
The event was held Friday evening at the Noble Park Amphitheater. The Arbor Day Foundation names cities in honor of their commitment to effective urban forest management.
Local groups who attended the event planted two trees in honor of the special day. Attendees also got to enjoy arts and crafts, as well as a coloring contest.
The chair of the Paducah Tree Advisory Board says a big part you can play in helping the community is by showing up to events like Arbor Day.
There are four requirements for becoming a Tree City USA.
- Have a tree board or department
- Have a tree-care ordinance
- Have an annual community forestry budget of at least 2 dollars per capita
- Have an Arbor Day observance
Paducah is one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA's.