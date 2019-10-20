PADUCAH— Happy 100th birthday to the Arcadia United Methodist Church in Paducah.
A day-long celebration was held Sunday, starting with a special 10 a.m. service.
The day continued with worship and a special dinner. They looked back on special memories and talked about what the church means to several members.
Pastor Janean Tinsley says the members hold this milestone close to their hearts.
"This is a church of deep tradition. The church building itself was built by the members of the church," Tinsley said. "So, there's a lot of ownership and pride within the building and yet they know that this is simply a symbol."
Another service was held at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The church was formed in September 1919 when Methodists in Paducah wanted Sunday school available in the community.
It started off at H.W. Leigh Methodist Church before taking its current name.