MURRAY, KY — An archery tournament to be held Saturday will benefit the scholarship fund named after Bailey Holt, a Marshall County High School student whose life was cut short in the January 2018 shooting.
Holt, who was just 15-years-old when she died, planned to become a nurse after graduating high school. In 2018, the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship was created in her honor. It benefits Marshall County students who are interested in studying nursing at Murray State University.
The Murray State School of Nursing and Health Professionals and the Marshall County High School archery teams are partnering to host the benefit archery tournament. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Marshall County High School gym.
In a news release about the event, Murray State says more than 400 archers and 20 teams have signed up for the tournament so far.
