NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Nashville, and police said they were looking for two male suspects.
Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Commerce Street and Second Avenue North shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
The statement said the two suspects began arguing. One of them had a dog with him. The suspect with the dog allegedly pulled out a handgun. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.
Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.