GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The case of a man charged with murder in a deadly Mayfield, Kentucky, shooting will be presented to a grand jury, a judge decided Wednesday.
Charles Holloway is accused of shooting 35-year-old Reggie Dowell at a gas station along U.S. 45 north in Mayfield on Dec. 8.
Police have said Dowell was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center suffering from two gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. that Sunday, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. Investigators said Holloway told them he and Dowell were friends, and he shot Dowell after an argument.
During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Mayfield Police Detective Nathan Young testified, reading from the police report he filed in the case. Young said Holloway told the detective he and Dowell were arguing because Dowell was streaming a video via Facebook Live when Holloway started waiving a gun around behind him in the video.
Holloway said Dowell became angry, because Dowell was on probation and couldn't be around weapons, Young testified. Holloway told Young that Dowell threatened to take his gun and use it on him. Young said Holloway told him when they stopped at the Marathon gas station, Dowell reached for his gun. That's when Holloway claimed he shot Dowell out of fear for his life, the detective testified.
Graves County District Court Judge Deborah Crooks found there is enough evidence for the case to move forward. The case will go before a grand jury on Jan. 10.