UNION CITY, TN — Jovante Moffatt, a former three-sport star at Union City High School who begins his fourth season in the NFL this week, spent time with folks in his home town Friday night before Union City's game against Dyer County.
“There are so many people here who invested in me, as a person and an athlete,” Moffatt told Union City Schools, which shared photos of him at the game. “So many have played a role in who I’ve become and the success I have had. I want to keep building on that foundation that was laid in Union City.”
The school district said Moffatt — so far the only UCHS football player to make it to the NFL — has repeatedly given back to the community of Union City and Obion County. He has provided multiple sports programs with shoes, given scholarships to students and supported the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee.
While he was at Union City's War Memorial Stadium Friday night, he shared his gratitude for the ways the community has supported him. “It’s surreal coming back to where I started, and it feels great to get a lot of love and support from the city,” he told the school district. “There’s nowhere like home, and I really do appreciate all the kind comments and nice things people have said to me tonight.”
Moffatt was among the 17 players named to the Cardinals' practice squad on Monday. Teams can bring up two practice squad players each week to have active on game day, and each player can be brought up three times while on the practice squad.
The UCHS alum was signed by the Cleveland Browns as a rookie free agent out of Middle Tennessee State University. He was released and signed to the team's practice squad in September 2020 and 2021. Cleveland released him in January 2022, and then he was signed by the New York Jets. That team released him the following July, and the Browns claimed him via waivers that same month. Cleveland again released him in August 2022, and he signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad that September. He signed to the Falcons' active roster in November 2022, and the Falcons released him in April of this year. The Arizona Cardinals acquired him via waivers on April 17, 2023, before naming him among the members of its practice squad on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.