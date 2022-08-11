CINCINNATI (AP) — The Ohio Highway State Patrol says an armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff.
The man, who has not been identified, was shot after he raised a gun toward police. The shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
The man, wearing body armor, fled the FBI office, drove onto Interstate-71, then left the highway and abandoned his car on a nearby country road.
The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.