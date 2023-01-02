MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the Dollar General on Highway 45 North in Mayfield was robbed at about 9:45 Saturday night, with the suspect brandishing an unspecified weapon.
Deputies say she left the store on-foot, but they suspected she had a vehicle parked close by.
Sheriff Jon Hayden is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the sheriff's office at (270) 247-4501.