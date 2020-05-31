MURRAY, KY — A man is in jail Sunday after Murray police say he robbed a gas station at knifepoint.
Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery around 9:47 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon gas station at 801 Coldwater Road, according to a news release from the Murray Police Department.
A man approached the cashier, pulled out a knife, and demanded money and other items before fleeing the gas station with the stolen items, the news release says.
Police say a description of the suspect led to the arrest of 34-year-old Justin Smith of Murray.
Smith was jailed in the Calloway County Jail and charged with first-degree robbery.
The Murray Police Department says Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the arrest.