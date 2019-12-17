BENTON, IL — Not sure what to do with your real Christmas tree after the holiday season ends? You can donate it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers it Rend Lake in southern Illinois.
The Corps will use the donated trees to create underwater structures for fish. In a news release, the corps says those structures create feeding areas and a safe spot for the fish, and they also make good fishing spots.
There are multiple locations in Rend Lake, Mt. Vernon and Marion where folks can donate natural trees. Artificial trees and trees that have been decorated with artificial snow cannot be donated.
Here are the locations and dates for tree donation:
Rend Lake
— Sugar Creek parking lot, at the intersection of Licata and Mine 24 roads.
— Dam West Boat Ramp, located on the west end of the main dam.
— Jackie Branch boat ramp, north of Route 154 across from the Barren Township building.
Tree donations will be accepted at all Rend Lake locations until Jan. 12, 2020.
Mt. Vernon
— Veterans Park Softball Field and Optimist Park at 903 Pace Ave.
Tree donations will be accepted at the Mt. Vernon locations until Jan. 5, 2020.
Marion
— Ray Fosse Park at the Goofy Golf parking lot located just north of Route 13 on the east end of Marion at 500 East Deyoung St.
— Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot at 1300 Bevabeck Drive.
Trees donations will be accepted at the Marion location until January 5, 2020.