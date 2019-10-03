MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One our area's largest drug busts in recent memory has ties to a drug ring in Atlanta, Georgia. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested one person on Wednesday with a little more than 2 pounds of meth.

The department furthered the investigation, and the arrest led to a major discovery — adding up to a little over 79 pounds of crystal meth in total.

The arrest and seizure in McCracken County resulted in calls to Atlanta agencies. Detectives there led their own investigation, which resulted in the seizing of 77 pounds of crystal meth and three arrests.

If sold by the gram, the sheriff's office says the street value would be as much as $3.5 million.

Capt. Ryan Norman with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office explained how those drugs are getting here.

"It's coming from Mexico to different source cities within America. Those source cities will have the larger quantities, typically," said Norman. "And from those source cities, they go out to Paducah to other areas of America, so it makes there way here, and we come across the start of the meth investigation for whatever reason."

Norman said Atlanta has been a drug supply source for western Kentucky for years.

He said this is one of their more successful busts tied to Atlanta.

The names of the suspects are not being released yet, because it is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests may be made.