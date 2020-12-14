LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who had been active in the protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Ashton Nally, 20, of Vine Grove, was charged Sunday in Madisonville with armed robbery of a vehicle, the FBI told news outlets.
Travis Nagdy, 21, was fatally shot Nov. 23 during a carjacking in Louisville.
Nally could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the federal statute because a death resulted. No one has been charged with Nagdy’s death.
Online jail records did not indicate whether Nally is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.