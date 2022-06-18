On the morning of Friday June 17th, 2022, the Murray Police Department received a report of vandalism to a local church.
Officers obtained security footage from the church which showed a white male suspect using a sledge hammer to damage the door, intercom, and four windows of the church.
A short while later, officers responded to a second church for a similar report.
All area churches were then checked by officers of the Murray Police Department, and no further vandalism was detected.
A criminal investigation was initiated into the vandalism.
While the investigation was being conducted, officers responded to a call of damage to a local apartment.
While on scene, officers contacted and identified Jeremy Sorrels, aged 41, of Murray.
Officers recognized Sorrels and his vehicle from the church surveillance footage.
Following further investigation, Sorrels was arrested and charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.