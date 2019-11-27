GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One of two suspects who were shot after authorities say they broke into a Graves County home was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital.
In a news release sent a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Valdarious Starks of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released from an area hospital, then arrested at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says Starks and another suspect were shot by a homeowner after they allegedly broke into his home and repeatedly assaulted him. The sheriff's office has said the two suspects were armed with "assault style" rifles.
The homeowner, Anthony Crittendon, was also arrested after the sheriff's office said investigators found about $8,000 in small bills, about 2 pounds of marijuana, and other items related to drug trafficking in the home.
Starks was jailed in the Graves County Jail. The sheriff's office says bond has not yet been set.
The name of the second suspect — and the name of a woman who reportedly fled the scene of the break-in — has not been released. The sheriff's office says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.