GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to an armed Graves County home break-in that happened in November in a home on Tom Drive.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner reported that he opened the door when a woman knocked around 12 a.m. Nov. 19 when two masked men armed with "assault style" rifles forced their way through the door. The homeowner said the woman disappeared, but the two men assaulted him and began ransacking the home. During the break-in, investigators said, the man was able to get a semi-automatic pistol he had hidden and shoot both men. The two suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment. About a week after the break-in, 22-year-old Valdarious Starks of Clarksville, Tennessee, was released from the hospital and arrested in connection to the break-in and assault.
Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that the second man suspected in the break-in has been arrested, as well as the woman deputies say knocked on the homeowner's door.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Kendrick Owens was arrested Monday, Dec. 9. In a news release, the sheriff's office says Owens was released from an out-of-state hospital, and he was found Monday in Paducah by McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives. Owens was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Tuesday, the release says, 24-year-old Santashia R. Donald was arrested in Paducah. Investigators believe she is the woman who knocked on the homeowner's door. Donald was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree attempted robbery and complicity to first-degree burglary.
Owens and Donald were both jailed in the Graves County Jail.
The homeowner in this case, Anthony Dominique Crittendon, was also arrested after investigators say they found about $8,000, about 2 pounds of marijuana, electronic scales, and other drug-related items in the home.