LOUISVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police have arrested three people stemming from an incident in which a gun was fired and firecrackers were set off at the Kentucky State Fair.
KSP says they arrested the 15-year-old who fired the gun and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.
The Louisville Metro Police Department also arrested a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old Jalen Hume.
The 16-year-old and Hume were both charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Hume was also charged with violation of a court order.
As initially reported, KSP says they found a single shell casing after the incident. They say they then used gun trace technology to link the shell casing to the weapon it was fired from.
This showed that the gun was used in a Louisville area crime earlier in the month, which lead to the individuals involved at the State Fair.