PADUCAH — Two people have been arrested on fentanyl-related charges after the Paducah Police Department says detectives disrupted a drug deal.
The investigation began after Paducah drug detectives received a tip that someone had been buying fentanyl in the Forrest Hills area of Paducah, a Paducah Police Department news release says.
The detectives were carrying out surveillance in the area when they saw 27-year-old Alexis Winkler meet 29-year-old Oryan Jones in a car in a parking lot on Elmdale Road, the news release says. When detectives approached the car, they say they saw a pill on the seat by Winkler's leg suspected to be fentanyl and a $20 bill in Jones' hand. Detectives searched Jones, and found a bag of pills in his pocket.
The news release says those pills are also suspected to be fentanyl.
Jones was arrested on a charge of first-degree drug trafficking, and Winkler was arrested on a charge of first-degree possession of fentanyl. They were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid painkiller with a high risk for addiction. Illicit use comes with a high risk of overdose.
