CARBONDALE, IL — Three people were arrested after a shots-fired incident near Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Schneider Hall.
That's according to local news outlet WFCN News.
The SIU Carbondale Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning that officers had received a report of shots fired near Schneider Hall. The campus police department said video indicated those involved had fled the area. "There is no current threat," the tweet said.
SIU Alert: 4/4, police received report of shot fired near Schneider. Video indicated involved fled area. There is no current threat. Anyone with info 453-3771— SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) April 4, 2023
Campus police said no one was injured in the incident, WFCN News reports, and suspects' identities have not been released to the public.
Police told the southern Illinois news website that the people involved are not directly related to the college.
Local 6 has reached out to SIU Carbondale Police for more information. When more details are available, we will update this story.