CARBONDALE, IL — A man wanted on an armed robbery charge in Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested after police say he was involved in a police chase, crash and carjacking in central Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says Jamir J. Jordan of Markham, Illinois, is accused of participating in an armed robbery on Friday in the 900 block of East Park Street.
Jordan and another man, Dominique J. Smith of Carbondale, are accused of asking the victims for a ride home after a party, then pointing guns at them and stealing the victims' property before stealing their vehicle. Police say they found that vehicle parked in the 1100 block of East College Street later that morning. Police say they identified Smith as a suspect, and he was arrested later that day on a warrant from the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office charging him with armed robbery.
Police then identified Jordan as a suspect, and the state's attorney's office filed a warrant charging him with armed robbery as well. Police spotted Jordan during a traffic stop, but he allegedly drove away, fleeing from detectives. Those detectives couldn't pursue Jordan because they were "addressing a different individual wanted on a warrant," the Carbondale Police Department says in a news release about the case.
Jordan left Carbondale, police say, and he allegedly fled from other law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions before crashing that vehicle and carjacking another one before he was ultimately captured in Iroquois County, Illinois. Jordan is jailed in that county, facing multiple charges related to that case, as well as the armed robbery charge in Carbondale.
According to the Illinois records website judici.com, Jordan is charged in Iroquois County with fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, speeding 35 mph or more over the limit, unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, and various traffic-related charges.
Officers say their investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.