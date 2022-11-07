ANNA, IL — Southern Illinois nonprofit human services organization Arrowleaf held a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening Monday for its newly renovated Community Center in Anna, Illinois.
Arrowleaf says the Anna Community Center was out of operation for years, but it was able to reopen thanks to funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Community Mental Health Centers Grant Program.
The Community Center is at 302 South St. in Anna, adjacent to Arrowleaf's Union County Office.
Arrowleaf says community organizations and stakeholders will be able to reserve the
The nonprofit livestreamed the ribbon cutting ceremony via its Facebook page. Click here to watch the video.